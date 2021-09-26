The federal government has handed over additional 50,000 utensils to benefiting schools of National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) in Adamawa state.

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, said the programme which started in 2016 in the state so far has 1,286 schools enrolled, with 162,782 children being fed, using 2,417 cooks/vendors in the state.

She said the total investment by the federal government on the program stands at N226 million monthly.

Accordingly to her, a rough estimate reveals that on the NHGSFP alone, the federal government has invested over N2 billion already in Adamawa State, and this will increase soon, while previously, 182,000 utensils were distributed for pupils to ensure best experiences of hygiene and safety during their consumption of these free meals.

The minister who was represented by Dr Umar Bandir, national coordinator of N-SIP, said so far, the NHGSFP has recorded over 9 million pupils being fed by over 100,000 Cooks nationwide.