Federal Fire Service has donated a brand new fire fighting vehicle to the Yobe State government.

Receiving the vehicle from the Controller General Federal Fire Service Dr Liman Ibrahim A. Ibrahim at the Government House Damaturu, Governor Mai Mala Buni described the donation as significant in the quest for the prevention of all types of fire outbreaks.

Buni said the presentation of the vehicle to the Yobe state government would go a long way in strengthening emergency response across the state.

The governor stated that the government had within its limited resources procured 27 trucks, ambulances, boreholes and renovation of fire service department’s office among others.

Buni used the forum to call for collaboration with the Federal Fire and Rescue Department in the training and retraining of men and officers of the Yobe State Fire Service.