Federal government has flagged-off the enrolment of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

At the ceremony in Abuja, the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare said the enrolment demonstrated government’s commitment to the health care needs of young Nigerians.

He said corps members across the nation in large numbers play critical roles in national development, hence, they could not be ignored.

“To this end, no amount of resources will be too much to be put at their disposal as corps members, and as patriotic Nigerians,” he added.

The minister said the gesture of enrolling corps members in NHIS was in appreciation of the invaluable contributions of the NYSC Scheme to the unity and development of the country.

“It is also a clear testimony of the government’s desire to improve the lives of youths who are the hope of a prosperous and united Nigeria”, he said.

The director-general of NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim said the official flag-off was a landmark achievement and a watershed in the annals of the National Youth Service Corps.

He said the enrolment of corps members into NHIS would be a big morale booster for them.

“Today’s event is the culmination of the Presidential directive issued in 2016, which arose as a result of the unfortunate deaths of three corps members deployed to Kano, Zamfara and Bayelsa states Orientation Camps.

“The loss of any corps member as it were, provokes sadness in us, leaving the Scheme highly diminished.

“Corps members, who represent the most critical part of our demography-the youths, are the leaders and builders of tomorrow.

“Consequently, any government policy aimed at uplifting this group is akin to building the future of our dear country, Nigeria”, he said.

He said the health initiative, known as NYSC Group Individual Family Social Health Insurance Programme, (GIFSHIP) has been designed as a holistic health insurance scheme, covering the periods of Pre-Orientation.

“That is, as soon as a prospective corps member picks up the call-up letter, which is the instrument that qualifies him/her for admittance into national service, until the end of his/her terminal leave, which is three weeks after disengagement from Service”, he said.

On his part, the executive secretary, NHIS, Professor Mohammed Nasir Gambo said that the NHIS/NYSC initiative was in the right direction because of its significant contribution to the well-being of corps members nationwide.

“It is worthy to note that investment in the welfare and wellbeing of young people is one of the most critical things that we can do as a responsible nation. It is our patriotic duty as individuals and organisations to ensure that we make education, employment and quality healthcare available, accessible and affordable”, he said.