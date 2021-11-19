Federal government says it has enrolled 924,590 out-of-school children under Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme in Nigeria.

BESDA is funded from a $611 million World Bank facility to increase equitable access for out-of-school children, improve literacy and strengthen accountability for results at the basic education level.

The minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday during the BESDA technical meeting between the ministry and the 17 focal states, an event which coincided with the flag-off of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC).

The minister said the programme focuses on 17 states which included 13 states of the North West and North East geo-political zones, Niger, Oyo, Ebonyi and Rivers States. The selection of these states was based on the prevalence of the number of out-of-school children, he said.

Adamu said, “I am aware that since inception, the BESDA Programme has enrolled 924,590 out of the previous figures of 10,193,918 out-of-school children in Nigeria. I can say authoritatively that the figures have dropped significantly to 9,269,328.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, while we are making efforts to reduce the numbers, more children are joining the queue. There is therefore the need to intensify our efforts towards addressing the challenges of the out-of- school children by ensuring that they are in school and learning.

On his part, the executive secretary, NSSEC, Dr Benjamin Abakpa, commended President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and Adamu for removing bottlenecks to the take-off of the commission.