The federal government has set up a tomato paste and juice factory in Uke, Nasarawa State to boost local economy and reduce reliance on importation.

Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Abdullah, who laid the foundation ceremony for the factory yesterday said the development of this project would effectively stem the tide of rural-urban migration and boost employment opportunities of local residents in the state and by large the country.

A statement issued yesterday by the press and public relations unit of the ministry said apart from the tomato paste/Juice making factory, the Minister also laid foundation of blocks of classrooms and inspection of newly paved roads all located in Uke and Keffi town in Nasarawa State.

The minister expressed satisfaction that raw materials needed to feed the factory will be locally sourced, thereby creating wealth for farmers and ensuring that foreign exchange isn’t spent on importation of raw materials from abroad.

Also while laying the foundation of a block of classrooms at Pilot Primary school Uke, the Minister urged pupils of the school to have interest in learning science subjects, as they could be the future doctors, scientists and engineers needed to accelerate Nigeria’s development.

Speaking earlier at the foundation laying ceremony, the Head of Fabrication Technology of the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT) Engr. Joseph Otsai, said the Tomato paste/Juice making Factory, is equipped to produce 2 kg of tomato paste daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said that all raw materials needed to feed the factory will be sourced locally and he promised the completion of the factory in 36 weeks.

Responding to the Minister earlier at Pilot Primary school Uke, Hon. Mohammed Bello (representing Uke-Karshi constituency), appreciated the Federal Government for ensuring that a project of this magnitude is situated in their community and further said the projects will be well guarded.