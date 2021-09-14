The federal government and the delegation of the European Union (EU) to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), have mapped out modalities for partnership to boost green and digital economy, good governance, peace and human development to empower youths in Nigeria.

Indications to this development emerged during the launch in Abuja yesterday, of a 25-member EU Youth Sounding Board, a body of young Nigerians, who will help in shaping and implementing EU programmes and strategies in the country.

The inauguration is part of EU’s commitment to incorporating young Nigerians in its decision-making process. Members of the EU Youth Sounding Board (EU-YSB) will have an unpaid mandate of two years. The Board serves as a bridge between young Nigerians and the delegation.

Nigeria’s minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, in his remark at the occasion, said the EU has been a worthy partner in youth development and investment, stressing that “the continuous engagement of our youth is the only way we can meet them at the point of their needs.”

He noted that the 25 youth that were picked went through a credible process and charged them to be worthy ambassadors of the country.

“We have the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund to invest in the innovative skills of the youth, their ideas, and enterprise, he said, adding that “about 6000 youth have benefited from the Fund”.

Charge D’ Affairs of the EU, Alexander Borges-Gomes, in his opening remark said “the Youth Sounding Board will allow young people to have an influence on the policy and programmes of the EU in Nigeria, thereby contributing to making EU action more participatory, relevant and effective for the large young population in Nigeria.”