The Federal Ministry of Power has announced the fulfilment of its promise to ensure the payment of all entitlements of the workers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), which caused the recent

industrial action that shut down the company’s facilities and disrupted power supply across FCT, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger States.

A statement by the minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, on Monday, said the intervention of the ministry facilitated the payment of the entitlements of AEDC staff, as agreed in the Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and other stakeholders in December last year.

The entitlements settled according to the minister include; unpaid allowances, salaries, union deductions and unremitted 20 months pensions contributions deducted from workers’ salaries.

Aliyu reaffirms the commitment of the Federal Ministry of Power to working with all stakeholders to ensure steady electricity supply and stability in the electricity industry.

He added that the federal government will continue to ensure that all the electricity sector players and stakeholders work according to the rules and guidelines.

In December 2021, the Federal Ministry of Power took the initiative that ended the AEDC workers strike by engaging the organised labour.

The strike action last year came at the same time as changes in shareholding in AEDC and the appointment of an interim management for AEDC by the shareholders and endorsed by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Bureau Of Public Enterprises (BPE).

