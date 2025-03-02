The Federal Government has flagged off the reconstruction and upgrade of the collapsed Alau Dam in Jere local government area of Borno State.

LEADERSHIP reports that following the devastating floods that swept through Maiduguri, the state capital, and environs in September 10, 2024, claiming lives and livelihoods, occasioned by the collapse of the dam, the government of President Bola Tinubu approved the sum of ₦80 billion for the total overhaul of the collapsed dam.

The approval was made following a report by the high-powered technical committee, led by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, who was tasked with assessing the integrity of all dams nationwide.

Speaking on Saturday at an elaborate ceremony organised at the collapsed dam site, the Water Resources minister emphasised that the reconstruction was a direct response to the disaster and a testament to President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

“This is not merely another infrastructure development,” the Minister declared, addressing a gathering of state officials, traditional rulers and local residents, “It demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and prosperity of Nigerians, especially the people of Borno State,” he said.

The minister noted that Alau Dam, originally built in the 1980s, has long been a vital source of water supply and irrigation for the region. He, however, said the facility has deteriorated, and its capacity has been strained by climate change and increased demand.

He said that the project, funded by an ₦80billion allocation from the federal government, will unfold in two phases over 24 months.

“Phase one, slated to begin in March 2025, will focus on urgent interventions to mitigate immediate flood risks. Phase two, commencing in October 2025, will involve comprehensive rehabilitation and structural upgrades to ensure the dam’s long-term functionality and resilience,” the Minister stated.

The Minister highlighted that the upgraded dam would not only enhance flood control but also improve the supply of potable water and support downstream irrigation, fostering economic development and preventing future crises.

“This project symbolises a new chapter of resilience and progress for Borno State and the entire country,” the Minister asserted, urging contractors and engineers to adhere to the highest standards of quality and safety for the project.

The ceremony was attended by key state officials, including Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who expressed gratitude for the federal government’s intervention. The Minister acknowledged the President’s “explicit support” and the “unwavering commitment” of state officials in making the project a reality.

Governor Zulum, on his part, while delivering a remark on the occasion, thanked the federal government for the speedy approval and funding of the project. He equally thanked Abuja for the post-flood interventions that came in terms of cash and food supplies to the affected people of Maiduguri.

Governor Zulum, a professor of irrigation engineering, said while he understood from the Minister’s speech that the first phase would begin immediately and the second in October, he appealed for the possibility of simultaneous implementation, particularly addressing the critical issue of silting in the water basin.

Addressing the people of Borno State, Governor Zulum emphasised, “This is your project, this is your future. We are building a secure Borno State.”

He assured the Minister that, under his leadership, the Borno State government would provide all necessary support to expedite and realise the project’s implementation.

The minister of agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who also graced the occasion, commended the President Tinubu for the support he has so far accorded the people of Borno state since the September 10, 2024 flooding incident.

He said the deployment of 200 trucks of grains to the state had not only saved a dire situation, but has assisted the recovery process. He called on the minister of Water Resources and Sanitation to take advantage of the arable land on the other side of Alau Dam to emplace an irrigation infrastructure that will help boost food production through dry season farming.

He said the federal ministry of agriculture and food security would be ready to partner with the Borno State government and the ministry of water resources in that venture.

The construction firm handling the project has earlier assured that the project would be completed in 24 months.