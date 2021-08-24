Federal government has flagged off the N-Power Batch C1 with 510,000 beneficiaries from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

While onboarding Stream 1 of

N-Power Batch C on Monday at the NAF Conference Centre Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq congratulated the successful beneficiaries who made the final selection stage and charged them to make optimum use of the rare opportunity given to them.

Umar Farouq noted that changes have been made in the selection process of N-Power beneficiaries while pledging the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that the strategic objectives of all the National Social Investment Programmes are achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some innovations have been introduced into the N-Power selection and payment processes such as the creation of the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS), partnership with key MDAs including the NYSC, the UBEC, the NPHCDA, the NOA to mention but a few, with which the Ministry is leveraging to effectively implement its interventions.

“To ensure that the challenges of communication are addressed, regarding limitation of information flow and internet access across the country, the Ministry has provided access to information via a USSD code. The USSD short code *45665# will provide the required connectivity and technical support for the provision of information services to our beneficiaries”.

The minister thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s unwavering efforts in eradicating poverty in the country and sustaining the National Social Investment Programnes. She also appreciated the National Assembly members for appropriating funds to execute the N-power programme and for their oversight in ensuring that the programmes were implemented as approved.

Minister Umar Farouq also presented engagement letters to some of the successful beneficiaries.

The Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria Edward Kallon, Former Rivers state Governor and the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass, Bayelsa State Alfred Diette Spiff and other dignitaries were among those who gave goodwill messages at the flag off.

Popular music artist D’banj also entertained the dignitaries at the event.

Batch C is divided into 2 streams. Stream C1 comprises 510,000 beneficiaries while stream C2 has 490,000 beneficiaries. Under the Batch C1, a total of 450,000 have been selected to benefit under the graduate component and 60,000 non-graduate beneficiaries.

The N-Power programme which specializes in Agriculture, Health, Teaching, ICT, Entrepreneurship and Building, deploys an online application and selection strategy to ensure fairness, transparency and credibility in the recruitment process.