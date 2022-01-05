The federal government has secured clearance from the United States of America to deploy Super Tucano fighter jets it procured from that country against bandits and terrorists in Nigeria.

Last year, the government took delivery of the fighter jet after many months of delay.

The attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) who disclosed this during an interview on Good Morning Nigeria, a Breakfast Show on the Nigerians Television Authority, said the federal government secured the clearance after assuring America that it would be used according to international best practices.

According to him, gazetting of the usage of the Super Tucano is in progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AGF said, ”We are also confronted with banditry in the northwest and that is why we acquire Military hardware against terrorists and bandits. They are causing major threats to the lives of Nigerians. The Military hard wares will be used against them.

”The gazetting of the Super Tucano is in progress. The clearance to use the Super Tucano has also been obtained.”

Malami said terrorism poses a big threat to the well-being of about 200million Nigerians, noting that government has a responsibility to act, and in acting, maximum force must be used because that is the international best practice.

On the achievements of the justice sector, the AGF said, while there are challenges, the government has looked at the sector, confronted the challenges and has surmounted them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has done so much to grant financial autonomy to the judiciary.

He said, ”We are faced with the implementation of autonomy for the judiciary and that is why we came up with Executive Order 10. We have challenges at the state level.

“Financial independence of the judiciary will guarantee transparency and openness in the judiciary. We have taken Executive and Legislative steps to guarantee financial autonomy for the judiciary.”

Malami also noted that President Buhari will consider the interest of over 200 million Nigerians before he grants the request for the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The AGF said Buhari would consider the interest of over 200 million Nigerians before taking any decision on that.

The minister also said the president considered public interest against the interest of sectional groups when he refused to assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated: “By way of general statements to the two issues presented – the issue relating to electoral bill and the issue relating to Kanu and by extension, IPOB, what I can tell you for certain is that the decision of the President is based fundamentally and at all times on public interest consideration.

“In the art of governance and what I have come to learn about the mind and heart of the president, Muhammadu Buhari, is to consider the 200 million as against the limited people.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force has said it has already deployed A 29 Super Tucanos against Boko Haram Terrorists, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the North East.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, told LEADERSHIP that the Super Tucano has not been deployed anywhere else in the country.

He stated this while clarifying comments by the Minister of Justice on deployment of Super Tucanos against terrorists.

He said, “The Super Tucano aircraft have since been deployed to the North East and have been effective in our counter terrorism and counterinsurgency efforts.

“With regards to the alleged statement by the honoroubal minister of Justice as to approval being received to deploy the aircraft to the North West, all I can say is that the NAF has no comments to make on that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has approved the appointment of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants of tri-Service and NAF institutions as well as Unit Commanders.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, in a statement, said postings and redeployments in the military are routine exercises intended to reinvigorate the Services for greater performance, enhanced productivity, operational efficiency, and effective service delivery.

He said the newly appointed and redeployed senior officers are expected to assume their new offices on or before Friday, 7 January 2022.

The newly appointed Branch Chiefs are erstwhile Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command (ATC), Kaduna Air Vice Marshal (AVM), Ayoola Jolasinmi, who is now the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP) at Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

Former Chief of Aircraft Engineering at Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF), AVM Musa Muktar moves to DHQ as Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation (CDTI), while former AOC Logistics Command (LC), Ikeja, AVM Charles Ohwo is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), HQ NAF, Abuja.

Former AOC Special Operations Command (SOC), Bauchi AVM Jackson Yusuf, is now appointed Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP), HQ NAF, while AVM Abubakar Liman heads the Air Intelligence Branch as the Chief of Air Intelligence, HQ NAF.

Also appointed are AVM Emmanuel Wonah, former managing director NAF Investments Limited (NAFIL) as Chief of Aircraft Engineering (CAcE), HQ NAF; AVM Raimi Salami is now redeployed as the Chief of Communications Information Systems (CCIS) HQ NAF, while AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya has been appointed as Chief of Logistics (CLOG), HQ NAF.

Furthermore, AVM Aliyu Bello, erstwhile AOC Mobility Command (MC), Yenagoa is now the Chief of Standards and Evaluation (COSE); HQ NAF, AVM Nelson Calmday is to take over as the Chief of Administration (COA), HQ NAF, while AVM Paul Jemitola is now the Air Secretary, HQ NAF.

In the same vein, former Commander 081 Pay and Accounting Group, Ikeja, AVM John Ochomma, becomes the Chief of Accounts and Budget (CAB), HQ NAF; AVM Idi Lubo, erstwhile AOC Tactical Air Command (TAC) moves to Lagos as Commandant Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (AFRC); AVM Anthony Tuwase takes over as the Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, while former AOC Ground Training Command (GTC), Enugu, AVM Mohammed Yakubu is the new Commandant of Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna, even as AVM Sayo Olatunde is now the Commandant Air Force War College (AFWC), Makurdi.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed AOCs are AVM Abraham Adole, AOC TAC, Makurdi; AVM Tajudeen Yusuf, AOC SOC, Bauchi; AVM Iboro Etukudo, AOC MC, Yenagoa, and AVM Nanjul Kumzhi, AOC ATC, Kaduna.

Former director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Ibikunle Daramola is now the AOC, GTC, Enugu, while AVM Hassan Abubakar who is now the AOC LC, Ikeja.

Also appointed are AVM Emmanuel Eze as the Group Managing Director NAF Holding Company; Air Commodore Esen Efanga as the Commander Air Task Force Operation HADIN KAI, and Group Captain Dogari Apyeyak as the Air Component Commander, Operation Thunder Strike.

The CAS, while congratulating the new appointees, charged them to continually task their critical thinking mindsets towards proffering workable solutions and strategies to be deployed against the various security challenges in the country.

He said the call became imperative particularly at this period that the NAF, in tandem with sister Services and other security agencies, are consolidating on the gains being recorded against all forms of criminality in the country.