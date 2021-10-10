Some farmers in Delta State have lauded the federal government’s provision of agricultural materials to enable them recover from the 2020 flood disaster that ravaged properties and farmlands in the state.

The items include bags of fertiliser, water pumping machines and agro chemicals. Others are pesticides, insecticides, maize and rice seedlings.

They made the commendation in Asaba during the first phase of distribution of the items by the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA in collaboration with the Delta State Emergency Management Agency to farmers in Oshimili North and South Areas of Delta State.

The farmers including Mrs. Helen Ogbolu and Mr. Okafor Wisdom expressed surprise on the gesture and promised to make good use of the agricultural items.

Mrs. Ogbolu said, “We are saying may God bless you all for the efforts you people (NEMA) have made so far,” while Mr. Okafor said, “It is surprising, because in situations like this we have come out and at the end of the day nothing came out.”

A representative of Oshimili South area council, Mrs. Ify Ogbogu, also made observations about the agricultural relief distribution exercise. “ I am praying that God will help them to make good use of what they have been given, because without food we cannot do anything.”

The commissioner, bureau for special duties, Mr. Johnbull Edema, said the exercise would be executed in phases due to the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed the hope that the items would help to cushion the effect of the flood disaster.

“We are going to do due diligence to them for each and every one to get their own fair share,” he said.

NEMA supervisor of agricultural interventions in Delta State, Mr. Dahiru Yusuf, said the scheme was aimed at reviving farmlands that were damaged by the 2020 flood disaster in the state and to boost food security in the nation.

Yusuf said the items were provided by the National Food Security Council through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management with NEMA as the executing agency. Highpoint of the event was the presentation of the relief materials to the beneficiaries.