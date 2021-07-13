The ministry of water resources has handed over Sector no.4 covering 289 hectares of farmland under the Gari Irrigation Project back to the farmers following the successful completion of the construction of irrigation infrastructure in the sector.

Minister of water resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, who handed over the project in Jigawa State over the weekend, stated that the Irrigation project would accommodate 1,472 benefitting farmers in the state.

Adamu also said that so far, about 3,056 hectares of farmland from 12 sectors have been completed and handed over to the beneficiary farmers.

The project was revived in addition to irrigation activities after the delay and inactivity of more than 20 years.

He explained that the Gari Irrigation Project covers an area of approximately 2,114 hectares and have water supply from Gari and Marke Dams in the North- Eastern part of Kunchi local government area of Kano State. More so, its drainage infrastructure falls within five local government areas in Jigawa and Kano: Kazaure and Roni LGAs in Jigawa State and Kunchi, Dambatta and Makoda LGAs in Kano State, respectively.

While expressing gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and his colleagues at the Federal Executive Council for their support during the review of the Gari Irrigation Project, the minister assured that he would continue to work with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as well as the National Assembly to ensure sustained funding until the project is completed.

He however encouraged the befitting farmers to maximize the opportunities as well as protect the project to the benefit of all in the state and the country at large.

In his remarks, governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar thanked the federal government and the ministry for its intervention in the state. He also noted that people especially youths in the five local government area of the state and environs have no business migrating to the urban areas in search of greener pastures but are encouraged to make good use of the opportunity and infrastructures in order to provide for themselves as well as their families.