The federal government has put plans in place to harmonise activities of donor and humanitarian agencies at conflict ridden states in the country.

Speaking at the National Humanitarian Development Peace (NHDP) Strategic Plan- Partner Engagement Forum in Lagos, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, explained that most of the groups involved in humanitarian efforts in the conflict ridden states in the country are currently working in isolation.

According to the minister, who was represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Bashir Nura Alkali, harmonising local and foreign humanitarian agencies in the country will be for wider benefits of people living in the crisis ridden states.

She said, “one of the key mandates of the ministry is the harmonization of all the humanitarian efforts both locally and internationally. The humanitarian peace development nexus was actually supposed to be a framework that will now coordinate the activities of these humanitarian actors.

“If you could see, you will see practically, all the development partners that are involved in humanitarian activities, IOM, UNCTAD and other organizations, are all present here today. We started this meeting earlier in the year. There is supposed to be a peace development nexus framework that should coordinate all the activities of these actors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, “during the goodwill messages, one of the partners actually said it’s like most of the humanitarian actors are not talking in the same language, meaning everybody is doing their own thing their own way and this meeting will harmonize their activities that if we have humanitarian response, how do we do it together in the same format so that those people that are affected are actually the ones that get these things that they are supposed to get,” he said.

—