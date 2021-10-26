The federal government has reiterated the importance of hand hygiene ‎ in the on-gong fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

In commemorating 2021 Global Handwashing Day, Federal Ministry of Water Resources partnered with Dettol Nigeria in highlighting the critical role hand hygiene plays in reducing disease transmission as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Global Handwashing Day is an international advocacy day dedicated to increasing public awareness and understanding about the importance of washing hands with soap, as an effective way of preventing diseases.

At the commemoration event, with the theme ‘Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together’, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Sulaimon Hussein Adamu commended the stakeholders for their support saying, sustenance of sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria is vehemently important and so therefore it is important to create awareness to the issue of sanitation and hygiene.

He stated further that “Handwashing saves more lives, It reduces the toll of deaths caused by poor hygiene especially for children and admonishes parents to take up responsibilities in handwashing.”

Speaking on the role and support of Dettol, the general manager, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Akbar Ali Shah, stated, “As the world marks the 2021 Global Handwashing Day, Dettol remains committed to ensuring handwashing gets the needed attention it deserves.

“We believe that it is important to inculcate hand hygiene habits among citizens as a simple act of proper handwashing with soap has been proven to reduce risks of diseases, particularly respiratory and intestinal, by 20 per cent to 25 per cent.”

He stressed further that “Dettol understands the importance of good hygiene and sanitation in the lives of Nigerians, it is one of the reasons we launched the Dettol Clean Naija Initiative in 2019 before there was a pandemic, and in line with its objectives, we have also recently launched a School Hygiene Curriculum which is an interactive and engaging hygiene lessons aimed at children in primary schools so as to create sustainable behavioural change at a young age. The curriculum is currently being deployed in schools in Lagos State, with plans to extend to other States in 2023.”