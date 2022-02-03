The federal government appears to be implementing the proposed suspension of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) as President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday sent a formal request to the Senate seeking confirmation of five nominees as executive directors of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The confirmation request was contained in a letter dated 31st January, 2022, and read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the federal government on January 25th, proposed a 18 months suspension of the PIA, to pave way for continuing the fuel subsidy regime, which stakeholders see as a big drain on the nation’s resources and is allegedly used as conduit for corruption and mismanagement of public funds.

However, in a swift volte-face, the same government proposing a suspension of the PIA, is also seeking Senate’s confirmation for directors of the NMDPRA-which gets its legitimacy from the PIA.

The new NMDPRA consists of the defunct Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), the defunct Petroleum Equalization Fund (Management) Board (PEF) and some elements of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The signing of the PIA led to the emergence of the NMDPRA and the scrapping of it’s successor agencies by the federal government.

Meanwhile, the letter reads in part, “In accordance with the provision of section 41(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under-listed five (5) nominees as executive directors of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Those listed by the President include: Francis Alabo Ogaree, executive director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure; and Dr. Mustapha Lamorde, executive director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community.

Others are Mansur Kuliya, executive director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund; Bashir Sadiq, executive director, Corporate Services and Administration; and Dr. Zainab Gobir, executive director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

The President added that the request for the “expeditious” confirmation of the nominees was made “in order to fast track the effective takeoff and decision making in the newly established Regulatory Authority.”

In a related development, the President in another letter requested the confirmation of Mrs. Chidinma Osuji as the executive director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The letter was also read by the Senate President on the floor at the start of plenary.

The President explained in the letter that the request for the confirmation of the nominee was made in compliance with Section 5(4) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, 2010.