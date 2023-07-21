Federal Govt Increases Unity Colleges’ Fees To ₦100,000

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, has jerked up the school fees to be paid by new students into Federal Government Colleges, from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000.

This was contained in a directive from the office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education with reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I, dated May 25, 2023, and addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

According to the circular entitled, “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students“, signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, new students are expected to part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous N45,000 fees.