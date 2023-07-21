Friday, July 21, 2023
Federal Govt Increases Unity Colleges’ Fees To ₦100,000

by Henry Tyohemba
40 seconds ago
in News
Unity Colleges
The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, has jerked up the school fees to be paid by new students into Federal Government Colleges, from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000.

 

This was contained in a directive from the office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education with reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I, dated May 25, 2023, and addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

 

According to the circular entitled, “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students“, signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, new students are expected to part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous N45,000 fees.

 

