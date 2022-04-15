The lingering industrial dispute between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the federal government appears to be far from being over as the latter yesterday insisted that the lecturers must go back to work.

The government also picked holes in the 21-day ultimatum given by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to end the two-month-old strike embarked by the lecturers.

Minister for labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said the government remains relentless in its efforts towards addressing all the industrial disputes in the university system involving ASUU and the other unions.

Ngige in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja after receiving notification letter of his nomination by Sun Newspaper Publishing Limited for the award of “Public Service Icon 2021”, declared that everything contained in the December 2020 agreement were religiously executed and that the government paid N92 billion in aggregate from the 2021 budget to cover the revitalisation funds and earned academic allowances/earned allowances for non-teaching staff.

ASUU and other university unions have on several occasions insisted on the government honouring all agreements before resumption of academic work.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the renegotiation of conditions of service for university lecturers, Ngige said the renegotiation must be guided by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) principle of ability to pay.

On the payment platform for university lecturers, Ngige said NITDA informed him that UTAS proposed by ASUU passed user acceptability test but failed integrity and credibility test, which form the bulwark against hacking.

He said, “NITDA said UTAS failed. ASUU said we didn’t fail. As we were discussing, ASUU went on strike. In the face of this disagreement between ASUU and NITDA, we are talking with NITDA to bend backwards so that there will be a handshake between UTAS and the government certified IPPIS platform. After embarking on strike, ASUU has gone back to what I proposed to them.”