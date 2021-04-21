ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

The Federal Government did not discuss the issue of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, whose alleged previous link to Al-Qaeda and Taliban terrorist organisations, dominated the social media in the last few days.

There are also various calls for the Minister’s resignation from office.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

According to Mohammed, the issue was not raised at the council meeting.

Asked whether the council discussed the matter and whether the government was comfortable with implications for its image, the Information Minister said: “I’m not going to go into the issue of whether government is comfortable or not. I will answer your question directly. It was not discussed at the council meeting.”

Pantami, who had been embroiled in controversy over his unearthed previous comments endorsing both terrorist organisations, has, however, renounced the views a few days ago after the social media backlash.