The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) said last night that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration lacks competent and quality economic management team which is why it kept making a policy somersault.

Speaking on the alarm raised by the Senate yesterday that the plan by the federal government to share N5,000 to about 40 million Nigerian poor to cushion the effect of the proposed subsidy removal is not part of the 2022 appropriation bill, the executive director of CISLAC, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, said Nigerians know it is another plan to manipulate the minds of voters ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“One of the major problems that we have, or the Buhari’s administration has, is inconsistency and lies. The Nigerian government made pronouncement and people don’t believe it because of lack of accountability.

“It is because of the lack of accountability and lack of commitment that is making things go wrong in this country.

“If you said you are going to give out N5,000 to 40 million Nigerians and there is no budgetary allocation for it, then there is no guarantee that it will happen. You don’t spend public funds without anything backing it up,” Rafsanjani said.

“In the first place, we do not think that sharing N5,000 to some Nigerians is the best option considering what Nigerians are going through.

“The government is lacking competent and quality economic management team. There is a difference between economic advisers and economic management team.

“The economic management team is what will make the government focus on policy drive and its implementation. That is why there is a lot of mistakes going on now and then.

“The Senate has exposed it; it is now left for the executive to explain to Nigerians. To raise the hope of Nigerians and dash it, I think it won’t go down well.

“The people that are managing the affairs of the country don’t even care about accountability.

“The N5,000 as people are saying, it’s just to also solicit for the votes of the Nigerian people in the 2023 elections; because, why is it happening now? Clearly, this is going to be a fraud, ” Rafsanjani added.