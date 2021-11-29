The federal government has expressed concern that despite finding cure for malaria, the disease is still responsible for the death of most Nigerians.

It therefore urged all Nigerians to first carry out test for malaria before commencing treatment.

The minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made the call at the national launch of a campaign to end malaria, tagged “Mama Put.”

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) with support of the US President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) rolled out the campaign to promote prompt care seeking for fever, and testing all fever cases before treatment.

The minister who was represented by the director of public health, Dr Morenike Alex-Okoh said malaria was still the leading cause of death in the country and remains a major public health problem, even though it was preventable and curable.

Ehanire said that the success had been due to the use of insecticide-treated nets, prompt care-seeking, fever testing to confirm that they have malaria and the use of appropriate malaria medication.

He added that ending malaria in the country would prevent millions of illnesses and hundreds of thousands of deaths annually. “Ending malaria will also increase school attendance, boost worker productivity and significantly lower family’s medical costs. Ending malaria is achievable,” he said.

The deputy director, Malaria and Tuberculosis, Breakthrough ACTION, Nigeria, Dr Bolatito Aiyenigba said that the vision of NMEP was to have a malaria-free Nigeria.

“However, behavioural barriers which include delay in seeking care for fever, lack of trust in malaria test results and inappropriate treatment of confirmed malaria cases continue to hinder the attainment of this vision,” he said.

According to her, the “Mama Put” series is a campaign that aims to promote appropriate fever care management among Nigerians.

The face of “Mama Put” Actress Ada Ameh said, “Mama Put” is a well-loved small restaurant owner with a biting sense of humour and very little patience for foolishness.