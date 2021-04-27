BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Federal Government has launched a homegrown plagiarism detection software codenamed EagleScan.

The software, which comes with a very robust artificial intelligence-driven data analytics and visualisation engine, is currently hosted on www.eaglescan.ng.

Unveiling the software in Abuja on Tuesday, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, stated that plagiarism is a form of corruption, describing the act as stealing of intellectual property of others.

Osinbajo, who was the special guest at the public presentation and launching of the EagleScan Plagiarism Detection Software, said it is an initiative that announces zero tolerance for plagiarism, adding it was “part of the core mandates of President Muhammadu Buhari Administration.”

According to him, the Federal Government was fully committed to support all initiatives that will continue to build and enhance the integrity of higher institutions in the country.

“Let me also say that the government will give all that is needed to ensure that anti-plagiarism measures are instituted across the country,” Osinbajo added.

The chairman of the occasion and the deputy chairman of the Senate Committee on Higher Education, Prof. Sandy Onor, said the software will address the challenge of academic research authentification and validation.

“The EagleScan Plagiarism Detection Software integrates global open source and closed source repositories, local Open Education Repositories and it allows users to validate titles, abstracts and generate original report,” Senator Onor.

For his part, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, appplauded the indigenous anti-plagiarism software, saying it will facilitate the desired quality expected in institutions of higher learning.

In thier separate goodwill messages, strategic partners on the EagleScan project and the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, emphasised the need to institutionalise an anti-plagiarism policy in all higher institutions, which according to him, will encompasse various aspects of plagiarism.

“Having the software is one aspect of the battle against plagiarism , universities must take concrete steps to institutionalise anti plagiarism policy that forbids all aspects of the intellectual theft.

“For so long the issues of plagiarism amongst others such as copyrights as well as abuses of infrigements have robbed our universities the much desired integrity” Prof Rasheed added.

The executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TRTFund), Prof. Elias Bogoro, said the Fund in respect to plagiarism was delighted to work with the Committee of the Vice Chancellors (CVC) of universities.

According to Bogoro, the Fund was not only committed to the initiative but has effectively promised and proceeded to make funding commitment towards the project.

“TETFund recently realised the need for software on anti plagiarism for the National Research Fund, we are also working on a software to package the impact of research but in respect of Plagiarism, we are happy to work with the CVC.

“We are convinced of deepened content of academic engagement particularly research. The idea of operations must stop ,hence the estblishement of the Research & Development committee,” Profl Bogoro added.

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, called for an all-inclusive concentration on the EagleScan, urging that the Plagiarism Detection Software be tagged a national repository

Oloyede said this will create more opportunities for all institutions across all sectors to subscribe.

Also, the chairman of Association of Vice Chancellors, Prof Timothy Olagbemiro, said the EagleScan will make the Nigerian University system more authentic and that it will add value to education both in Nigeria and beyond.