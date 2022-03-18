Federal government has said it will not renege in its efforts at upgrading infrastructure in all health institutions of the country to enhance service delivery.

The minister of works and housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) gave the assurance while speaking during the official handing over ceremony of the 1. 3 kilometres internal road networks reconstructed by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on behalf of the federal government at the Neuro-psychiatric hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Fashola, who was represented at the ceremony by the federal controller of works in Ogun State, Engr Umar Bakare also disclosed that federal government is already working towards deployment of special taskforce that will begin enforcement of sanctions against those who encroach on the right of ways in all the federal highway corridors across the country.

The minister explained that the special intervention of his ministry in internal road networks rehabilitation is borne out of the federal government’s conviction that “quality of healthcare delivery will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the environment”.

He said through the intervention, the Federal Government has successfully rehabilitated internal road networks in 46 tertiary federal institutions, out of which 29 has been handed over, with 17 others to be handed over soon.

“This is consistent with our progressive ideal of improving the human condition; and that process continues here today as we hand over this one in Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta as a critical intervention to support education”.

Commenting on the Federal Highways’ Taskforce, Fashola explained that the Federal Government is dissatisfied with situations whereby people encroach and trade on the highways, particularly within the rights of ways.

