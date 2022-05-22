The federal government through the minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Dr. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, has charged insurance companies in the country to develop new innovative products based on data and customer preferences.

FG also urged them on introduction of new channels of distribution beyond the traditional channels to reach new segments of the market.

Ahmed, who spoke at the official commissioning of National Insurance Commission(NAICOM) Portal in Abuja at the weekend, noted that, there is also a need for cooperation with other agencies of government to enforce compulsory insurances in the country.

Stakeholders in the industry, the minister said, must consciously and intentionally spread the reach of insurance from the major cities and few states to other regions of the country, especially, the rural areas, adding that, low penetration in the retail end of the market must also be addressed through vigorous drive of inclusive insurance, such as, micro insurance and takaful.

“In addition, deliberate attention must be given to the low insurance literacy and education in the country. Strategies must be put in place for insurance education, awareness and enlightenment,” she said.

Stating that massive sensitisation must be done on both traditional and new media on the benefits of Insurance, he added that, “I want to advice that insurance education should be introduced in the education curriculum from Primary to Tertiary Schools.”

Ahmed said, the unsatisfactory response to settlement of claims by underwriters had greatly contributed to the prevailing poor public perception and lack of trust and confidence in the insurance Industry,

Stressing that indeed, prompt claims payment is the best advertisement for the industry, he therefore advocated that all genuine claims that have been duly verified and due process followed, be paid promptly.

On his part, the commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, said the NAICOM Portal is one of the initiatives of the commission being pursued to deepen insurance market and increase penetration to the level that is consistent with the nations economy.

“As some of us may be aware, the Commission in July 2009, embarked on a comprehensive computerization effort tagged project e-regulation that was meant to transform its operational procedures and the conduct of its regulatory responsibilities by providing a robust, world class ICT Infrastructure to help implement an automated business processes internally and for industry wide supervision via an integrated platform,” he pointed out.