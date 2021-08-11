The federal government, on Wednesday, hinted that the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria will soon be lifted following the agreement that has been reached in most areas of contention with the microblogging platform.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

According to the Minister, most of the conditions given to Twitter have been accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the issues still pending such as Twitter setting up an office and having a Twitter staff of management cadre that will serve as representative in the country, were still being discussed.

Mohammed revealed that in the area of a Nigerian office, even though Twitter has agreed to the condition, it, however, maintained that the earliest it can establish one is 2022.

The minister expressed confidence that everything will be sorted out with Twitter within a few days or weeks, noting the anxiety that has been shown by Nigerians.

He said the federal government committee negotiating with Twitter will meet on the agreement soon to make recommendations.