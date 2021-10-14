Federal government says it will spend N75.8billion on collapsed portions on roads across the country to ease the movement of people and goods within the “ember months”, especially during the Christmas and New Year festive period.

This was announced yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the minister of works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN). He said it was aimed at making the roads motorable and restore sanity and safety to the federal highways.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the National Road Transport Owners (NARTO), National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and contractors who also featured in the meeting promised to fix the failed portions on the critical roads.

The director of Highways Construction and Rehabilitation, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Foloeunsho Esan, who opened the discussion, said the rainy season had affected many sections of the roads across the country.

He said there was need for urgent palliative works on them to avoid further deterioration, adding that such highways had been identified.

In his address, Fashola appealed to the stakeholders to rededicate their efforts towards improving safety and sanity on the highways.