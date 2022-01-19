Baring last-minute changes, the federal government will this Wednesday open the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafran (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in the terrorism charges preferred against him after his formal arraignment.

Exhibits likely to be tendered against Kanu by government have been brought to the courtroom where the arraignment is scheduled to hold.

Kanu Declines To Take Plea On Fresh Charges

Also electronic gadgets comprising various cameras have been brought to court and being inspected by the lead counsel to the federal government, Mr Shuaib Magaji Labaran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanu has just been brought into the courtroom was seen exchanging pleasantries with his lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

Details Later…

ADVERTISEMENT