The federal government, through the ministry of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, has initiated moves to provide one million job opportunities for Nigerian youths to tackle poverty and reduce the current insecurity and restiveness in the country.

To achieve this, the ministry in partnership with a number of stakeholders, including the federal ministry of industry, trade and investment, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and other agencies is organising an ‘Inaugural National Partnership Economy Summit’ scheduled to hold in Abuja on September 14 and 15, 2021.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, on the upcoming summit, minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, Senator George Akume, explained that the primary purpose of the summit was to diversify the economy, promote rural growth as well as generate sustainable jobs for the youths.

Akume said one of the major objectives of the summit, with the theme, ‘Translating Global Goals to Local Businesses in Nigeria’, is to create financial instruments that may help community-based Micro Small and Medium Enterprises to create

wealth and generate four million jobs for the teeming youths and women.

Represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Ambassador Anthonia Ekpa, the minister added that the essence of the upcoming summit was to ensure that the federal government uses the Universal Agenda 2030 and President Buhari’s vision of lifting 100 million

Nigerians out of poverty to build a post COVID-19 economy that is capable of addressing the country’s present predicaments.

“More importantly, the summit will champion the cause of working in partnership with local government councils, based on United Cities and Local Governments (UCL&G) global task force’s mandate to enhance their role as catalyst of change and the best placed tier of government to link the global goals with local communities,” he added.

Earlier in a welcome address, the permanent secretary, who spoke through a director in the ministry, Dr Stella Maduka, noted that partnership economy has the primary purpose of diversifying the economy, promote rural growth and generate sustainable jobs for the youths.