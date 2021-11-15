The federal government is committed to addressing the menace of out-of-school-children and providing succour for vulnerable youth across the country, according to the special adviser to the president

on social investments, Mrs. Maryam Uwais.

The pilot scheme has taken off in Gombe State. ARC-P is under the auspices of the Office of the Vice President in collaboration with state governments, the private sector and development partners, as well as other critical stakeholders.

Speaking on Saturday during the closing ceremony of a three-week capacity building training programme for 500 ARC-P youth facilitators drawn from the 11 local government areas (LGAs) in the Gombe state capital, Mrs Uwais, the programme coordinator, said the programme was critical for a secured and sustainable future for the underserved children and vulnerable youth in Nigeria.

Responding, the Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, thanked the federal government team led by Mrs. Uwais.

Accompanied by the state First Lady, Hajiya Asma’u Inuwa, and other top state functionaries, the governor attributed the success of ARC-P activities in the state to hard work, commitment and dedication.