The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the federal government have announced their readiness to hold the 27th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES27), titled: “Securing our future: The fierce urgency of Now” slated for October 25-26, 2021.

This year’s edition of the summit will assess the current state of the economy, Nigeria’s economic vulnerabilities that perpetuate regression, poor performance and the risks associated with such susceptibilities as a means of fostering a people-centred approach that will rethink Nigeria’s economic, social, political and governance strategies which should be targeted at reversing emerging trends and shaping a secure future of inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

In a statement that was issued by the head of corporate communications unit, Yinka Iyinolakan, NESG said the fourth coming summit will have five plenary sessions, 19 interactive panels, debate, co-creation labs and roundtable discussions where stakeholders will discuss, debate and conceptualise ways Nigeria can reverse poor economic trends, improve the human capital base of the economy and mitigate security challenges among others.

The NESG and the federal government represented by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National planning have stated that the discussions at the summit will be structured across five sub-themes – economic transformation, shared prosperity, national security, political economy, and digital transformation.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, his excellency Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed are among the speakers expected at the event.

“NES27 will also galvanise a renewed commitment of stakeholders to urgently and actively prioritise the pursuit of economic growth that can sustainably create jobs, lift millions out of poverty and enable Nigeria to realise its economic potentials on the global stage; identify the vital imperatives of leveraging modern technology to accelerate significant improvements in the social, economic and security conditions of Nigeria, and agree on a compact that compels stakeholders to be critical and immediate actions and efficient monitoring mechanisms to ensure critical recommendations at the 27th Nigerian Economic Summit are urgently implemented,” the statement added.