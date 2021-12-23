Federal government has approved the sum of N3.5 billion for water projects in Yobe State.

The minister of water resources, Engr. Sulaiman Adamu disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He said the contract is for 18 months and was awarded to address the acute water supply situation in Gashua, Yobe.

Adamu said, “Council today approved a memo for the execution of two contracts for Gashua Water Supply Project (phase 2) in Yobe State, (Lot A) is the sum of N1.27 billion and Lot B is the sum of N2.24 billion.

“Essentially, one lot is for extension, the water supply service to Zango and Sabon gari Lamido, comprising of battery, boreholes, submersible pump, solar panels and so on and the other contract is for the upgrading of the existing waterworks, which also includes rehabilitation of some elevated tanks, provision of potable water treatment plants and a host of other ancillary facilities.

