The federal government has declared that all government offices will be shut from 1pm on Tuesday.

A statement signed by Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, permanent secretary, service welfare office, for Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, said this was due to World Cup Play off between Ghana and Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja

“As you are aware, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be meeting the Black Stars of Ghana in continuation of the 2022 FIFA World-Cup Qualifier, Playoff, (Return Leg).

“There is a need to mobilise support for the Nigerian Team. Consequently, I am directed to inform you that all offices will be closed at 1.00pm on Tuesday, 29 n March, 2022.

“Permanent Secretaries are requested to give this circular wide publicity to achieve the desired result.” the statement read.

Meanwhile, ahead of the make or mar second leg of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match, Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguaveon, has assured that his team will take every chance at goal against the Ghanaian team.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday’s evening in Abuja, Eguavoen admitted that the game will be tough but they must take every scoring opportunity that comes their way.

“We need to score goals because opportunities rarely come in high level matches like this. So when you have a chance you have to take it,” Eguavoen declared.

He however insisted that neither he nor his team are under pressure and urged Nigerians to turn out en-masse at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to cheer the Super Eagles to victory.

The former Nigerian international disclosed that Samuel Chukwueze and Innocent Bonke are big doubts for the crucial World Cup qualifying playoff.

He said the two players who featured in Friday’s first leg clash which ended goalless are under medical observation.

He stated further that even if the two players don’t recover in time for the game there are good replacements for them.

“They are still under observation. Chukwueze had a scan and we are awaiting the result. Bonke did not participate in training because he had a knock.

“The medical team is still working on them, it’s 24 hours before the game and we are not going to risk anything. I’m expecting a report from the medical team. Once they get that to me at 9pm tonight we will know if they will be on the pitch or not. But we have enough personnel in the team that can do the job.”