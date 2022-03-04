The federal government and major stakeholders in the Apiculture sector of the economy have brainstormed to promote bee venom, propolis and royal jelly as raw materials in the food and pharmaceutical productions.

Indications to this development emerged on Thursday during a one-day roundtable organised by the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and stakeholders in Abuja.

The gathering called for urgent efforts toward harnessing the health benefits of the products for possible applications in the management of the endemic COVID-19 disease cases in Nigeria.

It sought to create awareness on the importance of harvesting bee venom, propolis and royal jelly by beekeepers. It also provided a platform for stakeholders’ interaction with a view to creating demands for the products. In addition, the roundtable stimulated increased products developments from beehives in Nigeria.

Director-general of the Council, Professor Ibrahim Hussain Doko, in his opening remarks noted that the Council has over the years been involved in the development, promotion and processing of bees, as well as supporting and training more Nigerians with the capacity to grow the industry.

Represented by Dr. Bolarinwa Olugbeni, Director, Planning and Policy Development Department, the director-general added that the apiculture industry in Nigeria is valued at over N400 billion, stressing that importance of bees and bee products to the food industry and pharmaceutical industry as well as the cosmetic industry cannot be overemphasized.

He, however, tasked the stakeholders to brace up as Nigeria is lagging behind some African countries in some aspects of the sector.

He said, “When we look at the world production level, especially when it comes to one of the products -bee wax, about 20 countries are on the world map in Africa and Nigeria is not there. We have up to 2 million beehives in Nigeria but if we have to do the proper thing, I think the Apiculture industry can produce over 20 million worth of products, so we need to develop this sub-industry in Nigeria.”

He noted that the RMRDC has collaborated with a number of institutions and trained over 6,000 farmers interested in bee keeping in the last five years. He added that as a follow-up the Council has trained 668 bee keepers and supported them with processing machine across the six geo-political zones.

Dr Luka Jrwanda from the National Vertinary Research Institute Vom, Akure Zonal Laboratory Disease Investigation, spoke on “pharmaceutical application of the bee venom”

He noted that Nigeria needs to standardize the use of bee venom where it can supplement modern practice, adding that bee venom can be used to treat so many issues about human medications.

RMRDC is the leading agency for beehive products sensitization nationwide in terms of its role in the promotion and development of apicultural researches and capacity building of stakeholders in the Apiculture Value Chain (AVC).

RMRDC ensures the dissemination of findings, technical knowledge and experience sharing among the sectoral stakeholders for product development towards provision of industrial raw materials for national economic development and growth in line with the National Development Plan (2021-2025) of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Research has revealed the applications of bee products in traditional and modern medicine. More investigations are being directed at health benefits and pharmaceutical properties of bee products due to their efficacy leading to the increased development of nutraceuticals and traditional food from these products.

The concept of functional food refers to food that can promote better physiological and psychological health compared to traditional remediated and nutritional food. Their effects positively contribute towards excellent health, maintenance of well-being and reduced chronic diseases.

Previous researches have documented topical applications of honey in the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. This success is globally accepted and posed the need to explore the use of other hive products such as bee venom, propolis and royal jelly in health management.

The participants include bee scientists, beekeepers, Chairman and Secretary, Pharmaceutical and Food Sectoral Groups of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), human wellness promoters, relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as institutions.