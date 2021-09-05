An investors’ guide invites investors to take advantage of the opportunities available and incentives offered by the government and buy into those businesses.

The Nigerian government hopes to sell or temporarily hand over control of dozens of state-owned businesses in a bid to resuscitate them in 2021 and beyond.

According to Premium Times, an investors’ guide by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) invites potential investors to take advantage of the opportunities available and incentives offered by the government and buy into those businesses.

“In our collective efforts to create the enabling environment for the private sector to become the centre point for growth and economic prosperity, the Bureau has reformed and privatised over 234 public enterprises and carried out far-reaching reforms that have transformed the Telecommunications, Pension, the Ports Terminals, Debt Management and the Power Sector, among others,” the document said.

For the current year and beyond, the Bureau said it has over 36 transactions and projects, including new reform initiatives for the health, education, and oil & gas sectors.

The document listed the various 2021 definitive projects under the purview of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to include the Nigeria Integrated Power Projects (NIPPS); Calabar, Geregu, Omotosho and Benin (IHOVBOR); Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN); Zungeru Hydro Plant; Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST); Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and the Nigeria Film Corporation (NFC).

Others are the Federal Capital Territory Water Board; Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC); Save sugar company; Lagos international trade fair complex (LTFC); Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS); River Basins Developments Authorities (RBDAS); Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX). (Premium Times).