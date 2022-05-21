The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says it will partner Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Africa downstream to ensure effective regulation and standards in the downstream oil and gas industry.

NMDPRA chief executive, Farouk Ahmed, stated this when the advisory board of OTL, led by Dr Mumuni Dagazau, paid him a visit in Abuja.

He said: “We can collaborate on information sharing, from your source, from our source, but it has to be credible, it has to be very transparent, so that anybody who wants to invest in the industry or in the sector, can see the projections based on the factual numbers.

”The industry needs very strict corporate governance, that is what we are lacking. Every player thinks he is indispensable and that is why we are having some problems regarding distribution of petroleum products.

”Of course they have their own reasons. With due regards they are in the business to make money, they are also in the business to put regulations in place but when the consumer is being taken advantage of for whatever reason, it is not acceptable.

“So I agree with you that strong regulations and corporate governance is necessary in order to have confidence in the industry.”

Ahmed, while speaking on the forthcoming OTL Africa downstream annual event, assured that NMDPRA would take advantage of it and ensure its presence.

Earlier, Dagazau, who represented the OTL board chairman, Tunji Oyebanji called for partnership between the OTL and NMDPRA, adding that their collaboration would benefit both parties.

Dagazau also said OTL will provide a network that can enable the NMDPRA disseminate information to a wide range of organisations in a faster way.

Meanwhile, Dr Emeka Akabogu, Founder, OTL Africa downstream said OTL had transited to a repository for industry information for the purpose of advancing business, operations and policy.