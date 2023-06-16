Federal Govt, Partners Sign MoU On $25bn Nigeria-Morocco Gas Project

Nigeria has inched forward in the bid to fast track completion of the $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project.

This is coming as the Federal Government on Friday achieved another important milestone with the signing at the headquarters of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), four significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) related to the project. Additionally, the project’s Steering Committee convened to discuss the progress of the Project and its strategic direction.

The four MoUs were signed in Abuja as part of the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project.

These tripartite MOUs were respectively and successively endorsed between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) of Morocco on one hand, and the Société Nationale des Opération