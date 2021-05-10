BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Health has partnered a global cleft charity organisation, Smile Train, on the implementation of the National Surgical, Obstetrics, Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan (NSOANP), to strengthen the healthcare system in the country.

The partners also launched a cleft e-registry platform to map out cleft patients in the country and link them to quality care.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was signed in December 2020, followed progressive engagement in which the NGO participated at the NSOANP Stakeholders Implementation meeting in Abuja, in February 2020.

Speaking while presenting the minister for health, Osagie Ehanire, with a Smile Maker plaque, Smile Train program director for West and Central Africa, Mrs. Nkeiruka Obi, noted that NSOANP aims at ensuring that the healthcare workers in the country provide high quality care in their communities.

She added that there is a huge backlog of cleft patients living in isolation and being stigmatised, yet when treated have great potential to serve the country.

“We need to equip our medical professionals with basic life-saving skills that meet the needs of underserved communities.

“Smile Train’s model of teaching a man to fish looks at holistic care of patients. Similarly, the establishment of e-registry for Clefts and Surgical Surveillance and Referral System gives us reliable data to promote local research aimed at developing evidence-based policies surrounding clefts and surgical care,” she noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, the minister for health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, added that the partnership with Smile Train has a ripple effect on the quality of healthcare services.

“Smile Train scalable sustainable approach to cleft care has demonstrated goodwill in developing and strengthening the expertise of our healthcare providers, having transformed the lives of more than 27,000 cleft patients over the last decade,” Ehanire said.

Co-chairperson for the NSOANP, Prof. Emmanuel Ameh, underscored the need for a multi-faceted approach, bringing policy makers, healthcare providers and development partners, to the table in ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare, with financial risk protection.

“The NSOANP framework brings together healthcare providers in diverse fields, with government support to lay a strong foundation for policy development, with greater emphasis in scaling healthcare to reach the last mile patient. Strengthening surgical care has the unique advantage of strengthening the entire healthcare system in the country,” he stated.