Minister of state for works and housing, Mu’Azu Jaji Sambo, has promised that the federal government will deliver 2,000 suitable and affordable housing units to Nigerians before the end of the year 2022.

Sambo spoke yesterday during the inspection of the Mass Affordable Housing Management Development Initiative site in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The minister restated the federal government’s commitment to providing suitable and affordable housing for over 200 million Nigerians.

He said, “In 1960, we were 45 million and 60 years later we are over 200 million population and it is projected that by 2050 we are going to be 400 million Nigerians. All these people must be provided houses.

“It is a constitutional fundamental requirement for the government to provide suitable and affordable housing for the citizens.”

He said the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is to provide suitable and affordable housing for Nigerians, especially against the backdrop of rural-urban migration that has been taking place for sometime now.

“It might interest you to know that the 200 million Nigerians that we have today is expected that 100 million are living in urban centres and it is the responsibility of every government to make sure that affordable housing is provided for the citizens.

“This programme is geared towards providing 2000 families with decent accommodations. It is a laudable project that must be realized.

“My thinking is that we should try and deliver this project before this year ends so that we can involve Mr President to come and commission it. It might interest you to note that this particular project just commenced December last year.”

He maintained that the government is doing all it can to make sure that the houses are affordable as against the backdrop of the cost of building materials, adding that he choose this project deliberately as his first outing because of his concern for the masses.

“I choose this project because it is affordable housing development management initiative to deliver 2000 housing units to 2000 families right in the FCT and if we get this right, it will be a template that will be duplicated all over this country,” he said.

The head of public private partnership under Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mrs Abinbola Asein said that the land is approximately 113 hectares which would approximately provide 2000 housing units.

Asein said the initiative is part of the government’s partnership with the private sector to provide suitable and affordable housing for Nigerians.

She said the first phase of it is to put the infrastructure in place which is ongoing. She added that the infrastructure process is about 25 percent complete and it is hoped that by the end of the project affordable housing will be delivered to Nigerians.