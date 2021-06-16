Federal government has reaffirmed its full commitment to the success of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr. Sunday Akin Dare, disclosed this yesterday in his office in Abuja when he inaugurated the new national governing board of the scheme.

He said there is no gainsaying the fact that the scheme has made enormous contributions to the promotion of national unity and integration as well as the acceleration of development in various spheres, including education, health, infrastructural development, sports and social services, amongst others.

He said NYSC remains a great source of pride to the government and the entire people of our dear country.

“Without doubt, all well-meaning Nigerians strongly recognize the continued relevance of the Scheme, especially at this critical period of our national life.” Dare said.

The minister called on the 10-member newly inaugurated board to continue to get acquainted with the provisions of the NYSC Act, particularly as they relate to the roles and responsibilities of major stakeholders, including the Board.

Earlier, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Engr. Nebeolisa Anako, called on the new board to merge their wealth of experience with the achievements of the former board and also introduce innovative ideas with a view to taking the NYSC to higher levels.