The minister of works and housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has revealed that 7,315 applications had so far been received for the purchase of houses under the federal government’s National Housing Programme within the first week of launching the online portal.

Fashola, who was speaking before the Senate Committee on Housing, said the ministry had been working and progress on sale of the houses to the public had been recorded, hence the online platform launched in order to be open and transparent in the sale and avoid unnecessary interference by some vested interests.

Fashola stated that the categories of the houses were different from what is available in the open market. He noted that the type of houses being offered for sale were generous in terms of space, adding that one bed room is 60sqm, 2 bedroom 76sqm and the 3 bedroom has 110sqm, pointing out that the size is larger than what is obtainable in other developers.

Fashola stated that the ministry carried out a survey to come up with the type of houses Nigerians desire to live in to avoid the unfortunate incidents in the past where some houses were at variance with the people’s need.

The senate committee chairman on housing, Senator Sam Egwu, commended the minister on his commitment to housing delivery for Nigerians.