BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

Against expectations, details on the performance of the federal government’s 2021 budget have shown that the budget had N8. 74 trillion deficit ta the end of the January to December budget cycle.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan reportedly made the disclosure yesterday at the 40th anniversary lecture of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), in Abuja.

The Senate President said despite the nation’s growing population, it remains a concern that Nigeria is facing revenue crisis, a situation he said was dangerous for the economy.

“We have a birth rate of approximately 3 per cent. That means approximately 6 million children are added to the population annually. On a daily basis, 16, 000 new babies are born, special adviser on economic matters to the Senate President, Nazif Darma who represented him at the event said.

“Our Country today is in crises. There are no two ways about it,” he said.

In 2019, Nigeria’s total debt service was N2.5 trillion, with the figure rising to N4.2 trillion at the end of 2021, he said.

The Senate President expressed worry that Nigeria’s integrated national master plan has given credence to the fact that Nigeria has a deficit of about N30 trillion in terms of infrastructure delivery.

Lawan said that as tempting as raising taxes might appear to government, there must be a limit to raising taxes in order not to stifle business activities.

“Even if we increase the rate of taxation, which I will want to urge us to take a look at, it is good to raise taxes but there must be a threshold of taxation that will not stifle the economic activities thereby limiting contributions of the of income to be generated from these businesses,” he advised.

On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said Nigeria needs to seek revenue options other than concentrating on oil as major revenue source.

Former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr James Naiyeju who delivered made presentation at the tax event said multiple taxes and endemic corruption continue to plague the nation’s taxation.