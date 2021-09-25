The federal government has released a list activities lined up to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day celebration.

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja yesterday, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the activities will come in four phases.

Represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Information, Dr Ijeoma Anyanwutaku, the minister said: “As you are aware, we are just about rounding off activities marking the 60th year-long Diamond jubilee independence anniversary celebration, which will terminate 30th September, 2021. In other words, the activities of the 60th independence anniversary have been arranged to dovetail into that of the 61st independence anniversary.

“The Independence Day for us is a joyous occasion. It is an occasion for Nigerians to appreciate the efforts of our forebears at gaining independence from the colonial masters and to appreciate the varied contributions of successive administrations at building our nation-state, just as we are witnessing the avowed determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to bequeath to the Nation a long-lasting legacy of improved infrastructural facilities and a better economy.”

The four phases of activities lined up include “special interdenominational church service to be held on Sunday 26th September, 2021 at the National Christian Centre, Abuja; Special award ceremony/discover Nigeria to be held on Thursday 30th September, 2021; Anniversary parade to be held on Friday 1st October, 2021and finally, a Special Juma’at Service to be held in Friday, 1st October, 2021 at the National Mosque.