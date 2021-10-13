The federal government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has sought international support for the reduction of disaster risks and losses in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, on the commemoration of the 2021 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Umar Farouq further stated that the federal government was working tirelessly with relevant stakeholders in attaining the seven targets of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction across the country.

“I will also like to use this opportunity to call for increased international partnerships and cooperation to reduce disaster risks and losses in Nigeria as well as accelerate efforts to build-back-better in the most affected areas of the country.

“As such, there is need for partnership towards disaster risk reduction analyses, program planning, design and implementation, investments in early warning mechanisms and building sustainable infrastructure to enhance operational service delivery.

“We also need support towards attaining the seven targets of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, in line with the African Union Regional Strategy and our national agenda and policy direction of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030,” she said.

The Minister, however, noted that the federal government has recorded huge success in the implementation and adoption of “the development of a decentralised institutional frameworks at the local, state (sub national) and federal (national) level. The creation of multi-hazard contingency and operational plans and policies, such as the 2019 National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy.

“The application of a humanitarian, peace, development approach with emphasis on disaster risk reduction, reducing vulnerabilities and addressing exposure and Mainstreaming climate change adaptation in Disaster Risk Reduction.

Recall that, since the establishment of Disaster Risk Reduction Department in NEMA about 10 years ago, the Agency has created synergy and enjoyed cordial relationship with organisations like UN in Nigeria (the UN Disaster Risk Reduction Regional Office), the African Union, ECOWAS, UNESCO , the Islamic Development Bank and countries providing support though their respective Missions for their unwavering support, amongst others.