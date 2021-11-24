The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has threatened to deregister clearing agents without minimum qualification needed for practicing tge profession in the maritime and aviation sector.

This was disclosed yesterday by the registrar of the Council, Barr. Sam Nwakohu, who was speaking ahead of the graduation ceremony of 400 persons in freight forwarding, supply chain management at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Saturday.

According to Nwakohu, anyone who does not have academic qualification after the deadline would be stopped from practicing the profession, while the council would have such names removed from its register of freight forwarders in the country.

Nwakohu, said the course was initiated by the federal government to ensure the council weeds out nonprofessionals and miscrants within the ports corridors practicing the business of freight forwarding and supply chain management in which Nigeria is still lagging behind globally.

He said the course is in line with the section 4 of the CRFFN, which provides for the training and equipping of freight forwarders with the right tools and knowledge to meet international best practices as regards trade facilitation.

Nwakohu said the federal government had mandate that freight forwarding should be regulated by the council owing to its importance to the nation’s and global economy

He said the graduands comprise National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in freight forwarding and supply chain management, who finished their courses since 2012 till date.

“When we have the requisite education in freight forwarding and supply chain management, we will help build capacity in line with international standards,” he said.

The Director for Education and Training, Alban Igwe, said the course was set up in the country following the Government’s directives to be at par with the developed countries in digitalisation of trade facilitation.

“Most people don’t know the business of freight forwarding, the government does not want it to be an all comers affairs, it is an international business and anything we do in Nigeria affects the international trade.

“You find out that most freight forwarders don’t know digitalisation, our clearing processes have question mark and Nigeria is less competitive globally. We need to empower people to facilitate trade in order to impact the economy and we want to change the narrative through those academic qualifications,” he added.