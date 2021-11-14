Amid warnings of a population explosion, youth restiveness and unemployment, a stagnating economy and growing insecurity, there are indications that the federal government may review the national policy on population, 33 years after it was first launched.

Checks by LEADERSHIP Sunday revealed that the country has since abandoned the 1988 official policy recommending four children per woman and instead focused on development issues in relation to population growth.

In 2004 though, the country adopted the National Policy on Population for sustainable development aimed at improving the quality of life and the standard of living. It was, however, not as comprehensive as the initial policy and lacked a family planning component.

The specific goals of the 2004 policy were to achieve a balance between population growth rate and available resources, improve productive health and achieve a balanced and integrated urban and rural development.

The policy, which targeted a 2 percent or lower reduction in population growth by 2015 and a total reduction in the fertility rate of at least 0.6 percent every five years, has elapsed since the 2015 target date. Officially, Nigeria has been without a policy for six years.

But Nigeria’s population was roughly 80 million when it launched the first population policy in 1988, capping the number of children each family should have to four, with two-year intervals between them and a marriage age of 18 for women.

Today, Nigeria’s population is well over 200 million and has one of the highest fertility rates in the world, with many citizens planning to have as many children as they can.

With a budget provision of N178billion, the National Population Commission will however be conducting the country’s first census since 2006 by next year.

A recent report by an online paper also highlighted the absence of provision for family planning in the 2022 budget and how the country has lost a whopping £3 million annual funding for family planning.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Sunday, a commissioner at the National Population Commission, Navy Capt Charles Ogwa (rtd), explained why the federal government is yet to review the national population policy and why the four children policy is no longer tenable.

The official however said there is presently a document in front of President Muhammadu Buhari, which would usher in a new population policy.

LEADERSHIP Sunday also reached out to health officials, hospital management staff and a number of citizens to sample their views on having more children under difficult economic conditions.

Health officials in some states who spoke with our correspondent confirmed that most states, following in the footsteps of the federal government, pay little attention to the policy on population control and family planning.

On whether Nigeria’s four-children per a family is still the official position, federal commissioner representing Cross River in NPC, Ogwa, stated: “The policy is not tenable for now because there is no national population policy.

“We had one before but it was reviewed. Right now it is on the president’s table awaiting assent. Until he gives assent to it, that is when it would be launched and made public officially in all states of the federation.

“At this point, it can become the current population policy on family planning on child birth in each family”.

The NPC commissioner stressed that such document would last for four years before it can be reviewed.

On the criteria for coming up with number of children couples should have, Ogwa stated that indices like high population density would be taken into account to ensure that the population density of the state doesn’t shoot up to an unmanageable proportion.

He said if care was not taken, the population of a state would likely hit the roof to the extent that it impacts on Nigeria’s population, which is now estimated to hit 450million by the year 2050, notwithstanding whatever economic challenges the nation is enmeshed in.

He added that as beautiful as the population policy of 4- children per couple is, the implementation is difficult to carry out, particularly in rural areas.

“All we have been doing in rural communities is to persuade couples to reduce the number of child births. We try to let them know that for health purposes, we rather placate them to heed to our advice than carry out arrest”, Ogwa maintained.

The commissioner who could not explain exactly the total figure of child birth said he can’t say anything at the moment on the issue until the document before the president gets assent.

He said that even though he proceeds to give any figure, such a figure would be null and void as it would not be an official figure.

Ogwa stressed that the birth rate was increasing in the state, notwithstanding claims in some quarters that economic hardship has impacted on the number of child births.

On whether productivity/labour force and economic conditions are factors for high birth rate, Ogwa stated that they are not factors. “How many people are really farming these days? He asked.

But a single mother of three, Adigha-Akpan Ebong, to;ld LEADERSHIP Sunday that having children is a good thing, even when there is not enough food to eat.

She argued that children are gifts from God and as such cannot be rejected. “We will share even if it’s a piece of yam, I am ready to share it with my kids,” she stated.

In Imo State, the rate of childbirth appears to be in the decline as against what was obtainable in the past.

Public relations officer of the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Owerri, Dr Mrs Jacy Achonu, who revealed this while interacting with LEADERSHIP Sunday, said in the past, a woman might decide to give birth to about six to seven children as the couple could afford to take care of their needs but the situation and environment have changed due to the harsh economic realities confronting the nation and the citizenry.

Dr Achonu revealed that for now, couples settle for three to four children because they don’t want to get into trouble by bringing children they cannot play their roles as parents, thereby exposing the kids to danger .

She noted that presently, about 200 babies were given birth at FMC, Owerri, in the last year, as against what was obtainable in the past.

The PRO stressed that presently, the facility witnessed an obvious decline in the rate of childbirth, noting that in the past, the facility recorded about 250 deliveries annually.

A business woman, Mrs Eunice Egelemba, stated that the harsh economic realities prevalent in the county serve as impediment to giving birth to more kids and that for now, it is better to give birth to few babies in accordance with purchasing power and capacity.

A senior official of the ministry of Health, Enugu, who did not want his name in print, said the state is yet to key into four children per family policy.

She also disclosed that there is no law that stipulates the number of children that any couple would have in the state.

She however said it was observed that during the period of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19, many births were recorded in the different health facilities in the state.

She stated that investigations carried out by the ministry indicated that many people are eager to have up to ten children but have resolved to have less because of the harsh economic environment in the country.

Attempts to get more clarification from Fabian Nebo from the Enugu State Primary Health Care met brick walls. He neither answered calls put across to his phone nor replied to the text message sent to his phone.

In Kwara State, a total number of 100,968 children were born in the year 2020.

Data obtained from the office of the National Population Commission (NPC) showed that a total of 50,532 females and 50,436 males were born in 2020.

For the year 2021, a total of 58,229 children have been given birth so far. Of this figure, 29,097 are females, while 29,132 are males.

Residents of Ilorin, the state capital, expressed divergent opinions on the number of children a couple should have under the current economic meltdown.

While some said they would have as many children as God gives them, others said they would set a limit for themselves because of the economic realities of the time.

A respondent, Prince Olatunde Oyekola, said:” I will not have more children aside from the five I already have, given the high cost of living.”

But, a transporter, Malam Habeeb Ganiyu, said: “It’s only God that can provide one’s needs and as well help one in raising the children, no matter how poor or rich one may be. Therefore, I will have as many children as it pleases God.” By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu, Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin, RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar, EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

