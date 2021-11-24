Minister of state for transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki said the federal government was determined to deploy workable strategies aimed at tackling challenges of mass transit across the country.

The minister stated this during an interface with Nairaxi, an indigenous mobility, electronic commerce and logistics company.

According to the minister, the company (Nairaxi) represents what the federal government has always looked out for and the ministry of transportation will always welcome any idea aimed at solving mass transit challenges.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the company, Kingsley Eze said his company has a simple mission of providing affordable transportation and on-demand solutions to customers via a cutting edge mobile application.

He further said “to achieve this, we created the app “Nairaxi”, a hybrid mobile app that combines mobility, electronic commerce and logistics seamlessly on single platform.

“In a nutshell, a user can request a ride. shop for groceries/services and send, receive, track parcels on the app. Just imagine having Amazon, Uber and FedEx combined together in one single value.

chain specially adapted for the Nigerian $1.6 billion market ecosystem.”

He further said: “One of the core tenents of our policy as a brand is empowerment and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Our goal is to empower Nigerians and contribute positive innovations that will steer our dear nation forward.

“It is a known fact that 74 million youth are unemployed.

Nevertheless, if the youths are allowed to realize their full potential through gainful employment, Nigeria would see huge economic gains thus accelerating growth and development.

“We are targeting over 5000 young people here in Abuja that will become potential car owners through our unique ‘DriveTo-Own’ fleet management scheme. We are optimistic that before the end of the third quarter of 2022 over 20,000 youths in at least four states in the country would benefit from this scheme.”