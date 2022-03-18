Federal government has said it is targeting self-sufficiency in sugar production and begin exporting to other nations by 2032.

This is contained in the Presidential Sugar Backward Integration Programme .

The minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Niyi Adebayo, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Thursday in Abuja during the weekly inter-ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, although local demand for Sugar was 1.75 million metric tons as of 2021, only 5 pecent of the sugar consumed in the country are produced locally.

He said, “We’re looking at Nigeria being self-sufficient in sugar production in 10 years. We’re hoping and we believe with the programs that we have in place that within the next 10 years, we will be 100 per cent self-sufficient in sugar, and not only that, we’ll be able to export sugar produced in Nigeria.”

On how the government would achieve the 10-year self-sufficiency plan and other goals of the Sugar Master Plan, the minister revealed that it would be joint work with the Organised Private Sector.

“The sugar master plan is being undertaken in conjunction with the private sector. So the funding, the money that is being spent is majorly investments by these major industrialists, who are those involved in the backward integration programme.

“It’s not government funding, it is private sector funding to implement the sugar master plan,” he said.

Adebayo also said that the new excise lever per litre on nonalcoholic beverages and sweetened beverages mean to discourage excessive sugar consumption—as announced in January by the finance minister, Zainab Ahmed—will not affect sugar manufacturers in the short term.

He said, “Yes. In the long term, it might affect sugar producers. But in the short term, it will not. At present, our sugar intake in Nigeria, we import 1.7 billion tons of raw sugar every year. At the present moment, we are only manufacturing less than 5 per cent of that.

“So, it allows us to build up what we are manufacturing. So, in the short term, it really will not have that effect on the manufacturers, the practitioners of the backward integration programme.”

On concerns raised about the clearing challenges importers grapple with at the seaports and how such challenges are stifling ease of doing business in Nigeria, he said plans are underway to keep the ports open 24 hours, seven days a week.

He said, “Yes, there are major challenges that are being encountered in the industry. And I said, one of the challenges is with the clearing of goods. I am part of the ease of doing business. My ministry is charged with the implementation of ease of doing business. I am vice-chairman of the Presidential Ease of Doing Business Environment Council, which is under the chairmanship of His Excellency, the Vice President.

“Only two days ago, we held another meeting under the chairmanship of the Vice President and this issue came up again, it keeps occurring. And a lot of effort is going into trying to see what efforts can be made and what can be done to ease that particular environment.

“The government is spending a lot of money on infrastructure, the road to the port. Contracts have been awarded for scanning machines for the Customs to enable them clear goods more efficiently and quicker. Plans are underway for the port to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week so that there will be quicker movement of goods. Before the end of the year, it is believed that the new port at Lekki will be operational.”

He also spoke on a new trade policy with nations under the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, with whom it shares important mutual trade relations.

The policy is meant to immune the Nigerian economy from the numerous sanctions from western countries currently strangling Russia.

According to Adebayo, the trade policy be subjected to thorough considerations before being presented to the President Muhammadu Buhari and finally to the public.

He also revealed that the trade department of his ministry has been mandated to analyse the crisis in the region as its concerns trade with Nigeria to come up with a report.