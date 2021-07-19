Newly established Federal University of Technology is to be located at Ikot Abasi local government area of the state.

At a press briefing yesterday in Uyo, the special assistant to the president on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, said in approving the new institution for Akwa Ibom despite being controlled by the PDP, has shown that President Muhammadu Buhari is a real democrat.

Enang said the federal government applied the principle of federal character in its spread of tertiary institutions across the three senatorial d istricts of the state, a factor which he said, favored the newly established university to be sited at Ikot Abasi in Eket Senatorial District.

He pointed out that the federal ministry of education would soon announce the specific site at Ikot Abasi local government area for the Federal University of Technology.

“As someone who is passionate about education, you can see that I personally fought for all the tertiary institutions presently in Akwa Ibom State.

“I sponsored the Bill for the University of Uyo to operate under the law and I worked with President Jonathan to get it assented to. I fought for and brought the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana. In Ikot Ekpene senatorial district.

“I single handedly fought for and brought this Federal University of Technology and I am glad that the federal government has insisted that it must be in Eket Senatorial District and in Ikot Abasi LGA.