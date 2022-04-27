The federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, on Tuesday, said, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has spent N4.6billion to empower 12,981 National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Batch C, Volunteers.

Speaking during the passing out of 62 Lagos volunteers of the NSIP programme on Smart Phones Repair and Services, the minister of Humanitarian affairs, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the N4.6 billion was for the training, tooling and payment of monthly stipends of the Batch C beneficiaries.

Farouq, who was represented by the director, human resources of the ministry explained that the aim of the initiative was to address youth unemployment in line with President Buhari’s deliberate efforts to reduce poverty in Nigeria.

She said: “ let me reiterate the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari, to addressing poverty and youth unemployment in Nigeria, through the National Social Investment Programme NSIP. The graduate and non-graduate components of the N-Power programme have been expanded to provide job opportunities for 12,981 unemployed youths in Lagos State under Batch C, following the successfully exiting of 16,694 youths under Batches A & B.

“Under the NSIP, the federal government is investing over N4.6 billion for the training, tooling and payment of monthly stipends on the Batch C beneficiaries. This is a tremendous direct injection of resources at the grassroots and in the hands of the youths.

Through the N-Power programme, the provision of much-needed services in the education, health and agricultural sectors will be enhanced in Lagos state and the beneficiaries will be engaged in income generating activities that would contribute to local economic growth.

“With Mr. President’s approval for expansion of the NSIP, we will double jobs and wealth creation opportunities for the teeming youths in Lagos State soon. I, therefore, acknowledge the support and cooperation of the State Government and other stakeholders towards the realisation of Mr. President’s agenda of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.”

She stated further, “the NSIP was initiated since 2016 as a strategy for enhancing social inclusion and it’s so far, recognized as one of the largest social protection programmes in Africa with about $1billion invested annually to improve the lives of the poor and most vulnerable in the country.

“Since its introduction in 2016, the prorgramme has impacted positively on the lives of the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria, including persons with disability and forcibly displaced persons.”

Farouq stated further that President Buhari has approved restructuring of NSIP to reach all the nook and crannies of the country, as well as, make it more impactful on the economy.

To him, “the ministry worked with technical service providers to provide the N-Skills training services to 6,475 unemployed youths across the Federation. I want to stress that all of you were carefully selected to explore the job and wealth creation opportunities in the information technology sector, which is one of the fastest growing sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

According to the minister, the N-Skills beneficiaries will be provided with tools and entrepreneurship mentoring and support to the beneficiaries of the programme.