The Buhari administration alongside state governments will continue to ramp up its efforts towards improving the country’s Human Capital Development in Nigeria ensuring quality access to education, and health services for all Nigerians, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

Prof Osinbajo stated this yesterday at the Human Capital Development (HCD) Strategy Validation Event, which held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) to the President, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Ade Ipaye, delivered the VP’s speech at the event, which also had in attendance Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State; the deputy governor of Katsina State, Mannir Yakubu; the minister of state for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; representative of the minister of state for Budget and National Planning, state commissioners; and other senior government officials and development partners.

According to a statement by the media aide of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Nigeria’s HCD programme was launched in March 2018 by the National Economic Council (NEC), which is chaired by the Vice President.

The NEC conceptualized the HCD programme with the realization that human capital development plays a critical role in addressing poverty and ensures participatory and sustainable economic growth. The programme is also designed to increase investments in the Nigerian people and improve the country’s human development indices.

The goal of the National HCD Vision – which was launched at an extended meeting of NEC focused on the Human Capital Development in December 2018 – is for “Healthy, Educated and Productive Nigerians by the Year 2030”, with targets across three thematic areas; namely Health and Nutrition, Education and Labour Force Participation.

The Vice President commended the HCD Core Working Group (CWG), set up by NEC for its work so far “towards the development of Human Capital in Nigeria, and the diligent attention to all the details required to progress the course of Human Capital Development in the country.”

The CWG was established with a mandate to develop a National Human Capital Development Strategy, engage States to ensure prioritization of HCD, ascertain quick wins at the Federal and State Levels, and institute a robust countrywide Monitoring and Evaluation Framework to track progress.

Noting that stakeholders, including the ministers of health, education and others, have been making significant contributions towards moving HCD forward in the country, the VP added that, “we cannot do this quietly all the time, even though many of us wish we could. People have to know what we are doing; stakeholders have to be carried along, and the effects have to be so visible and to be publicized such that others would be fired up to join the efforts which we are making towards improving Human Capital Development in Nigeria. Hence, this communication strategy.”

Also speaking at the event, Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai commended VP Osinbajo for leading the HCD initiative for government.