BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI,

The federal government has suspended the processing of new passport applications in all passport offices nationwide.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who gave the directive in Abuja on Tuesday, explained that the directive, which came into effect from May 17, 2021, has become necessary to allow enough time to clear all backlog of applications sequel to the commencement of the new passport regime on June1, 2021.

A statement signed by the deputy comptroller general of immigration service, AB Yarima, on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, directed Passport Control Officers (PCO) in the states to utilize this period, May 17 to May 31, 2021, to ensure that all backlogs are processed and handed over to command controllers for collection by members of the concerned public.

The statement added that new application for passports, whether fresh or renewal is by this circular suspended till June1, 2021 and to ensure wide circulation and strict compliance.

